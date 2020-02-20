Yakuza among suspects nabbed over fatal assault in Yokosuka

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested seven persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over the alleged beating of two men, one of whom died, in Yokosuka City last year, reports NHK (Feb. 19).

Last December, Daisuke Kanai, a 38-year-old member of the of Inagawa-kai, Kazuaki Konno, 39, of no known occupation, and five others allegedly beat Sho Suzuki, 29, and his 28-year-old acquaintance in a parking lot.

During the assault, the assailants kicked Suzuki, a part-time employee, in the face. The victim was later confirmed dead as a result of hemorrhagic shock. The acquaintance suffered bruises to the face, the Yokosuka Police Station said.

Before the incident, Suzuki and the acquaintance exited a bar and got into a dispute with Konno. Afterward, the assailants fled the scene.

Police had been using security camera footage to identity the perpetrators. However, all seven suspects surrendered at the Yokosuka Police Station on Wednesday.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects, who were accused of inflicting injury resulting in death, admit to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.