Yakuza accused of concealing gang affiliation to collect welfare

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate who allegedly concealed his gang affiliation in order to collect welfare, reports TBS News (July 9).

Between November, 2017 and this past April, Kazuhiko Shimizu, a 51-year-old member of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly collected 3.56 million yen in welfare payments from the Ome City government office by not disclosing his connection to the gang.

“I collected the welfare, but I am not a member of a boryokudan,” Shimuzu was quoted by the Takenotsuka Police Station in using the word for criminal syndicate.

In May, police arrested Shimizu for violating the Stimulants Control Law. During that investigation, police learned that the suspect was collecting welfare.