Yakuza accused of concealing affiliation to get bank loan

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate for allegedly concealing his affiliation in receiving a loan from a bank, reports Fuji News Network (May 15).

In June, 2012, Tsutomu Takamura, a 44-year-old upper-level member of the Inagawa-kai, obtained a loan of 10 million yen from a bank in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

In not disclosing his gang affiliation, Takamura was in violation of the bank’s internal policies. During questioning, the suspect admitted to the allegations, according to the Ikebukuro Police Station.

At the time he obtained the loan, Takamura told that bank that the funds were to be used to cover operating expenses for a karake dojo (training hall).

Police are now investigating whether the funds were actually used as a source of income for the Inagawa-kai.