Yakuza accused of attempted extortion of Katsushika massage parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two persons, including a member of a criminal syndicate, over the alleged attempted extortion of a massage parlor in Katsushika Ward, reports TBS News (Jan. 15).

Last July, Kenichiro Haga, a 52-year-old member of the Matsuba-kai, and a 40-year-old male company employee allegedly worked together to demand payment of mikajimeryo — or “protection money” — from the 34-year-old manager of the parlor.

“This is mikajimeryo,” one of the suspects said. “If you don’t pay, I’m not sure what will happen.”

Upon his arrest, Haga denied the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police. Meanwhile, the company employee said that he did not make any threats.

The second suspect is not a member of a gang. However, he is believed to have been in charge of collecting mikajimeryo from establishments.