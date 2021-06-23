Wrong note: Kyoto composer who ‘wanted to film women’ with spy cam in toilet shot some men too

KYOTO (TR) – For those who plant hidden cameras, one point of caution: The target of the lens could be out of your hands.

At least that is what one 44-year-old male composer living in Kyoto City found out earlier this year, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (June 22).

On Tuesday, Kyoto Prefectural Police sent the man to prosecutors for violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance.

According to the Yamashina Police Station, the composer planted a pair of hidden cameras — each measuring 2.5 centimeters square around the lens — inside toilets at restaurants in Yamashina and Ukyo wards.

“I wanted to film women,” the composer told police. But it didn’t exactly work out that way.

On January 21, one camera captured tosatsu (voyeur) footage of the lower body of a 23-year-old male university student. Ten days later, the other shot similar footage of a 30-year-old male part-time employee.

Police say that the composer placed the cameras in the toilets during visits of up to two hours between last October and February. He affixed the cameras to a door and diaper-changing table.

During the investigation, police searched his residence in Shimogyo Ward and found a computer containing illicit footage of 659 men and women.