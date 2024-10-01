Woman handed 8+ years in prison for swindling men met online

AICHI (TR) – A court here has handed a 26-year-old woman a slightly reduced prison term from a previous ruling for defrauding three men out of more than 100 million yen via a dating app.

The sentence of eight years and six months in prison handed down by the Nagoya High Court on Monday to Mai Watanabe is a reduction of six months from the previous ruling. A fine of 8 million yen was upheld.

Known by the handle “Itadaki Joshi Riri-chan” (Sugar Baby Riri), Watanabe scammed the three men out of a total of 155 million yen between 2021 and 2023, reports TBS News (Sep. 30).

She also evaded income tax and sold a manual she wrote that documents how to scam men met online.

The money obtained by Watanabe was funnelled to a bar host, who is currently on trial. The host paid 18 million yen in compensation after the first ruling against Watanabe by the Nagoya District Court in April.

“Even taking into consideration the defendant’s background and relationship with hosts, there is no room for sympathy in his motive for committing the fraud,” presiding judge Mihoko Tanabe said on Monday.

After the first ruling in April, the defense lodged an appeal, claiming the sentence was too severe.