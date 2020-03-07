Woman found dead in Kawasaki apartment

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpse of a woman at an apartment in Kawasaki City on Friday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 6).

At around noon, a man visiting the residence tipped off emergency services after finding the woman collapsed face-up and bleeding from her head inside the apartment, located in the Kokandori of Kawasaki Ward.

The woman was later confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The occupant of the apartment, located about 600 meters from JR Odasakae Station, is a woman in her 80s. When the man, 47, visited, the front door was unlocked. He was to provide the woman with a massage, police said.

Police are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.