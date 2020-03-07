 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman found dead in Kawasaki apartment

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 7, 2020

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpse of a woman at an apartment in Kawasaki City on Friday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 6).

At around noon, a man visiting the residence tipped off emergency services after finding the woman collapsed face-up and bleeding from her head inside the apartment, located in the Kokandori of Kawasaki Ward.

The woman was later confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The corpse of a woman was found at an apartment in Kawasaki City on Friday (Twitter)

The occupant of the apartment, located about 600 meters from JR Odasakae Station, is a woman in her 80s. When the man, 47, visited, the front door was unlocked. He was to provide the woman with a massage, police said.

Police are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman. The case is being treated as the result of foul play.

