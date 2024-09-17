Woman, 25, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend with scissors in Nakano apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 25-year-old woman over the alleged fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in a high-rise apartment tower in Nakano Ward on Monday, reports Nippon News Network (Sep. 17).

At just before 7:00 p.m., Kotomi Sato, of no known occupation, is suspected of slashing the neck of her boyfriend, aged in his 20s, with scissors inside the 15th floor unit of the complex, located near JR Nakano Station.

Thereafter, Sato alerted emergency services, saying that she had “fought with my partner and stabbed him in the neck.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the man collapsed and bleeding from his neck inside the residence. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Sato partially denied the allegations. “There was an argument going on between us on the train and it continued when we got to the apartment,” she said. “I thought he would listen if I took out the scissors. So, I swung them at him and stabbed him.”

Police have since changed the charge against Sato to murder.