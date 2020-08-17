 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Watch thieves steal a Lexus in Nagoya

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 17, 2020

AICHI (TR) – It took mere minutes.

Aichi Prefectural Police have released security camera footage showing the quick-strike theft of a Lexus sedan from a parking lot in Nagoya last week.

In the clip, the thieves arrive at a parking lot in Kita Ward inside a white vehicle on August 11. One of them, wearing a hooded jacket, uses a tool to open the driver-side door of the black Lexus.

After he succeeds, an accomplice jumps into the front passenger seat. The pair then drive off as a third member flees in the white vehicle.

Total time: six minutes.

According to police, thefts of vehicles in Aichi have dropped this year over the same period in 2019. However, thefts of high-end vehicles, such as Lexus models, are continuing at the same rate as before.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
