Wakayama: Man, 32, sought after escape from police leaves 3 officers injured

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have placed a 32-year-old man who fled from officers last week in Wakayama City on a nationwide wanted list, reports TBS News (July 14).

At around 7:00 p.m. on July 10, police found Yuya Doihara, who also goes by the surname Boku, to be driving a white sedan reported stolen in a parking lot. As Doihara sped off in the vehicle, three officers suffered light injuries.

The following day, the sedan was found abandoned in the town of Misaki, Osaka Prefecture about 10 kilometers away.

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen in Yokohama City last December.

Doihara stands up to 170 centimeters tall. In two images released by police, he is shown with and without glasses. He has closely cropped hair.

Police are seeking Doihara’s whereabouts on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant and inflicting injury.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Wakayama-Kita Police Station at 073-453-0110.