Vietnamese national nabbed after stabbing leaves 2 colleagues hurt

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police apprehended a Vietnamese national after he fled the scene of a stabbing that left two of his colleagues seriously injured in Machida City on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Aug 12).

At just past 11:00 p.m., a person tipped off police, saying two male employees living at a dormitory for a construction firm in the Asahimachi had been stabbed.

Officers arriving at the scene found the two employees, both Vietnamese nationals believed to be in their 20s, with serious wounds to the back and abdomen.

According to police, the two men had been drinking with a third Vietnamese national, also an employee, when a dispute broke out. Police suspect that the third man then stabbed the other two before fleeing the scene.

About three hours later, the third man returned to the dormitory, where he was apprehended. Officers found him to be in possession of two knives. He also had wounds to his hands, police said.

Police plan to question the third man on suspicion of attempted murder upon his recovery from his injuries.