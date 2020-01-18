University of Tokyo student accused of molesting school girl on Odakyu Line

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a male student at the University of Tokyo over the alleged molestation of a high school girl inside a train carriage on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 18).

Over a ten-minute period starting around 5:50 p.m., Gaku Miyashita, allegedly probed his fingers inside the underpants of the girl, 18, between Shimokitazawa and Noborito stations on the Odakyu Odawara Line.

Miyashita, who was accused of indecent assault, initially partially denied the allegations. “I only touched outside her pants,” the suspect was quoted by the Tama Police Station. However, he later said, “I came to molest [women].”

Just before the train’s arrival at Noborito Station, the girl yelled for help, “Chikan desu” (There’s a molester)!” A 28-year-old male government employee also riding the train then apprehended Miyashita.

When the train stopped at Noborito, Miyashita took off on the platform. However, the male employee grabbed him again about 100 meters away from where he fled.