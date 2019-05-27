U.S. serviceman arrested after allegedly dodging taxi fare, choking woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 21-year-old male member of the U.S. military after he allegedly dodged a taxi bill and choked a woman in Shinjuku Ward, investigative sources revealed on Monday, reports Nippon News Network (May 27).

On May 25, the suspect, 21, allegedly punched the driver of the taxi on a road in the Nishi Shinjuku area. He then fled the scene without paying the 810-yen fare.

The suspect then entered an outlet of McDonald’s and choked a 19-year-old woman with whom he was not acquainted.

The woman, who is a member of Japan’s Self-Defense Force, lost consciousness momentarily. However, she has since recovered, police said.

The suspect was drunk at the time. Thus far, police have accused him of theft for the incident involving the driver. However, they are investigating whether to also accuse him of attempted murder for the other incident.

Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.