Transport employee at Haneda Airport suspected of stealing masks from women

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at a transportation company at Haneda Airport who is suspected of stealing breathing masks from women, reports TBS News (April 8).

At around 1:00 a.m. on March 12, Hiroki Katagiri, 32, used a bicycle to come up behind a woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in the Kamata area of Ota Ward. He then snatched her mask.

“I have no memory [of the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

According to police, the woman was carrying her wallet. However, Katagiri only took her mask.

Police are aware of several other women who had their masks stolen by a man on a bicycle in the same area. Katagiri is under investigation in those cases.