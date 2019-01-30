Tokyo: Yakuza suspected of passing counterfeit bills in 50 cases

TOKYO (TR) – A member of a criminal syndicate suspected in the use of counterfeit money has been linked to more than 50 incidents, police said Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 29).

In August, Keita Yoshiwara, a 22-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly passed a counterfeit 10,000-yen note to a female clerk at a convenience store in Sumida Ward to purchase one pack of cigarettes. He then pocketed the change, which exceeded 9,000 yen.

During questioning, Yoshiwara declined to comment on the allegations, police said, according to police.

Earlier this month, police accused Yoshiwara of carrying out the very same crime at a convenience store in Koto Ward. Police suspect that the fake bill was produced on a printer and purchased from a Chinese national. During questioning for that case, he also declined to comment.

Yoshiwara is a member of a ring that used counterfeit bills in more than 50 locations in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including in Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, police said.