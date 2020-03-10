Tokyo: Woman, 60, committed arson for ‘unknown reasons’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 60-year-old woman who is suspected in several arson incidents in Kita Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 10).

At around 3:20 a.m. on February 11, Hideko Shimomura, a company employee, allegedly set fire to garbage and buckets at a disposal site for an apartment building in the Nakazato area.

“There’s no doubt that I started the fire, but I did it for unknown reasons,” the suspect told police.

The suspect surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police believe that Shimomura was behind five other fires that started under suspicious circumstances over a one-hour period that same day.