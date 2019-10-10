 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: University student nabbed for using fake bills to buy Hermes watch

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 10, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student for allegedly using counterfeit currency to purchase a high-end wristwatch, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 9).

In February, Takumi Saito, 22, allegedly used 22 counterfeit 10,000-yen notes to purchase an Hermes watch from a man he met online.

Saito has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

In an image posted to his Twitter account, Takumi Saito is shown with stacks of bills (Twitter)

During a raid of the residence of the suspect, police seized a large quantity of paper of the same size as currency. Police believe that the suspect used a copy machine to produce the fake currency, all of which included the same serial number.

The arrest is the second for Saito. Last month, police accused him of passing 62 fake 10,000-yen notes to a man in his 50s at a library in Minato Ward. Upon his arrest, Saito denied the allegations.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »