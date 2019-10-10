Tokyo: University student nabbed for using fake bills to buy Hermes watch

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student for allegedly using counterfeit currency to purchase a high-end wristwatch, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 9).

In February, Takumi Saito, 22, allegedly used 22 counterfeit 10,000-yen notes to purchase an Hermes watch from a man he met online.

Saito has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

During a raid of the residence of the suspect, police seized a large quantity of paper of the same size as currency. Police believe that the suspect used a copy machine to produce the fake currency, all of which included the same serial number.

The arrest is the second for Saito. Last month, police accused him of passing 62 fake 10,000-yen notes to a man in his 50s at a library in Minato Ward. Upon his arrest, Saito denied the allegations.