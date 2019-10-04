Tokyo: University student accused of breaking into vending machines

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student for allegedly breaking into vending machines in Musashino City, reports TBS News (Oct. 3).

On July 16, Yumi Nishida, a student at a private university in Suginami Ward, worked with an 18-year-old high school boy to break into the change box of two machines located near JR Kichijoji Station and stealing 12,000 yen in cash.

“I wanted money,” Nishida was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

In carrying out the crimes, the suspects struck the machines in such as a way as to cause them to malfunction. Each time they carried out the maneuver they were able to swipe about 400 yen.

Nishida was once a part-time street tout in the Kabukicho red-light district. He told police that during that period a fellow tout showed him the technique for breaking into the machines.