Tokyo police to accuse deceased man over alleged murder of ex-girlfriend

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to accuse a deceased man of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend in Nakano Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 14).

Early on August 30, Hiroyuki Takahashi, 34, is alleged to have used a knife to repeatedly stab 38-year-old Asami Noguch at her residence.

After she was found collapsed inside by her brother later that day, Noguchi was confirmed dead at a hospital.

She had suffered 23 wounds to the head, face and other locations of her body. Police later said that the fatal blow was a stab wound to her back that pierced a lung.

Police retrieved a bloodstained knife with a 20-centimeter-long blade from Noguchi’s residence.



Apparent suicide

Also on August 30, police discovered Takahashi dead on the grounds of an apartment building located about two kilometers from Noguchi’s residence. He is believed to have committed suicide by leaping from the building.

In August of last year, the former boyfriend was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of assault and inflicting injury for allegedly striking Noguchi in the face. She then ended their relationship.

Police plan to send Takahashi to prosecutors on suspicion of murder.