Tokyo police: Thieves took advantage of typhoon to carry out break-ins

TOKYO (TR) – Thieves took advantage of the arrival of a typhoon earlier this week to carry out a number of burglaries of businesses in Ota Ward, police said on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 3).

On Sunday night, thieves broke into four businesses, including a juku cram school, an office and a restaurant, near Ishikawadai Station on the Tokyu Ikegami Line and stole in excess of 100,000 yen in cash and valuables.

In the case of the cram school, the thieves gained access by smashing a second-floor window, police said.

That night, pedestrian traffic around the station was light after persons were encouraged to take shelter prior to the arrival of Typhoon Trami. The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain, causing widespread damage across the island of Honshu.