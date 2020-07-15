Tokyo police hunt for husband of woman fatally stabbed in Itabashi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the husband of a woman who was fatally stabbed in Itabashi Ward on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (July 15).

At around 7:00 a.m., the woman made a distress call to police. “Come quick,” she reportedly said.

Officers from the Takashimadaira Police Station arriving at her residence, located in the Tokumaru area, found the woman, believed to be in her 50s, collapsed and bleeding at the entrance.

With a stab wound to the back, she was transported to a hospital where she was confirmed dead, police said.

The woman’s husband, aged in his 30s, also lives in the residence. His whereabouts are not known.

Police are seeking to question him about the case, which is being treated as murder.