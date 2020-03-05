Tokyo: Photographer accused of raping aspiring model at studio

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male photographer over the alleged rape of an aspiring model at his studio in Setagaya Ward, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 5).

On August 25, 2018, Taiga Koyama, 32, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl, aged above 15, during a shooting session at the studio that is also his residence, located in the Kamiuma area.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Koyama told police. “Call my lawyer. I will explain later.”

According to police, the girl was introduced to Koyama through an acquaintance. The shooting was conducted at no charge to the girl.

During the incident, the girl wore a blindfold and her arms were bound, police said.

Two other cases

Police have accused Koyama in two other cases. On May 16, 2019, the suspect is alleged to have stripped a woman of her clothing in the same studio during a gravure (pin-up) shoot before fondling her body.

The suspect met the woman via the photograph-sharing app Instagram. The day after the incident, she contacted police.

Upon his first arrest last November, Koyama admitted to the allegations. “I used my position as a photographer,” the suspect was quoted by police.

In the third case, he was arrested in January over the alleged rape of another woman.

In introducing himself to aspiring models, the suspect claimed to have filmed all-girl idol group AKB48, police said.