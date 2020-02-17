Tokyo: Nude man enters woman’s residence, attempts rape

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged attempted rape of a woman at her residence in Shinagawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 17).

Early on Sunday, the woman, aged in her 20s, tipped off police about a “man inside” her residence. Officers arriving at the scene apprehended Ayumi Kitamoto, a part-time employee.

According to the Osaki Police Station, the suspect, while fully nude, entered the residence as the woman slept and jumped atop her.

Kitamoto was drunk at the time. The suspect was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of quasi-attempted rape on Monday. Police did not reveal whether he admits to the allegations.

The woman was not hurt in the incident. She was not acquainted with the suspect, police said.

Police are now investigating a motive for the crime.