Tokyo: Music producer accused of raping teen girl met online

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a self-described music producer over the alleged rape of a first-year high school girl he met online, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 22).

On October 5, Hirotaka Kiyonari allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, then 15, at his residence in Nerima Ward.

According to the Nerima Police Station, Kiyonari met the girl via a social-networking service after he posted a message seeking persons interested in “becoming an idol.”

After luring her to his residence, he said, “I’m a freelance producer. To become an idol, one has to engage in what is called the ‘makura eigyo [pillow business].’ Everyone is doing it.”

In recent years, makura eigyo has surfaced as a practice utilized with aspiring performers in various areas of the entertainment industry.

Police accused Kiyonari of quasi-coerced intercourse since he did not allow the girl to refuse his advances.

In commenting on the allegations, the suspect admitted to indeed “creating an environment where she could not refuse.”