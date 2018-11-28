Tokyo: Middle school girls worked at hostess club

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a hostess club in Katsushika Ward for employing underage girls, reports Sankei Sports (Nov. 28).

According to the juvenile division of the police, Yuhei Takai, the manager of Club Triple, employed two girls, both 15, to serve male customers while knowing they were minors, which is a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Takai, who was arrested on Tuesday, admits to the allegations, police said.

Upon hiring one of the girls, Takai did not require that she present identification. “Bring it next time,” he reportedly told her, police said.

As well, police uncovered dubious management practices by Takai. For example, one of the girls was fined 500,000 yen for supplying her contact information to a male employee. As well, he deducted amounts for taxes and welfare expenses that had been fabricated from the wages of employees.

The matter emerged in July when police received an anonymous tip about suspected illegal employment at the club.