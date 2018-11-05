Tokyo: Masked trio robs pachinko employee of ¥10 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who robbed a male employee of a pachinko parlor in Ota Ward of 10 million yen in cash on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 5).

At around 11:30 p.m., the thieves, all attired in ski masks, accosted the employee, 48, on a fourth-floor staircase of an apartment building that houses parlor Kicona Kamata. “Don’t make a sound,” one of them said.

The perpetrators then snatched a bag containing the cash and fled. The employee suffered a leg injury in the incident, the Kamata Police Station said.

The parlor occupies the first three floors of the building, located near JR Kamata Station, with the accounting taking place on the fourth floor.

Standing up to 180 centimeters tall, the three perpetrators were attired entirely in black. They were last seen heading northwest, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts the men on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.