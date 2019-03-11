 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Manhunt underway after man posing as courier strangles resident of apartment

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 11, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who disguised himself as an employee of a takkyubhin delivery service before fatally strangling a 52-year-old male resident of an apartment Taito Ward on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 10).

At around 7:55 p.m., a woman tipped off emergency services, saying, “There was an intruder and now a member of my family is unconscious.”

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located on the seventh floor of a building in the Kita-Ueno district, found her common-law husband, Masaru Sudo, unconscious on a sofa.

Sudo was later confirmed dead at a hospital. His neck showed signs of strangulation, police said.

Man posing as deliveryman fatally strangled the male residence of an apartment in Taito Ward on Saturday (Twitter)

When asked about the incident, the woman said that the man arrived while dressed as a courier. After pushing his way inside, he knocked her unconscious. “When I awoke, he was atop Mr. Sudo, strangling him with a belt,” she said.

An examination of security camera footage shot at the building by police showed a man, around the age of 40, dressed all in blue at around 7:20 p.m. His face was covered by a hood and mask. He left the building at around 7:50 p.m.

Police are searching for his whereabouts on suspicion of murder.

