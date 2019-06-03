Tokyo: Man to be questioned over stabbing of grandfather

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police plan to question a man after he recovers from injuries sustained in the alleged stabbing of his grandfather in Koto Ward on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 3).

At around 7:35 p.m., a person living in the Kitasuna area tipped off police, saying, “I’ve been told about a stabbing that has left a man bleeding.”

Officers from the Joto Police Station arriving at an apartment found the elderly victim collapsed inside an apartment with wounds to the neck and back. He was transported to a hospital where his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Officers also found a man believed to be his grandson inside the residence. “I stabbed him,” said the man, aged in his 20s. Officers retrieved a blood-stained kitchen knife that is believed to have been used in the crime from inside.

The man suffered an injury to his right hand. Upon his recover, police plan to question him on suspicion of attempted murder.

After the incident, the man ran to the house of a neighbor and reported the crime through the intercom. The neighbor then made the distress call.