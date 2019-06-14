Tokyo: Man, 48, accused of abducting high school girl, plotted double suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 48-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a high school he met online, a crime he committed in order for them both to commit suicide, reports TBS News (June 13).

On June 9, Hiroyuki Suzuki, a resident of Kitamoto City, Saitama Prefecture, communicated with the girl, a third-year student living in the capital, via Twitter. “I have sleeping pills and tranquilizers,” he reportedly wrote.

At around 8:40 a.m. following day, Suzuki allegedly abducted the girl with his vehicle near JR Kitamoto Station. He then kept her inside car as they searched for a location to obtain charcoal briquettes, which when burned can be used to commit suicide via carbon monoxide poisoning if the fumes are inhaled.

Suzuki released the girl unharmed at around 12:30 p.m. that same day after she said, “I want to return [home].”

“I am separated from my wife and had a desire to commit suicide, but I extended the invitation [to her] since it is sad to die alone,” the suspect was quoted by the Ikegami Police Station.