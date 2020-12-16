Tokyo: Man, 44, accused of molesting school girl in Edogawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Dec. 11).

At around 8:00 p.m. on October 26, Masatoshi Kogure, of no known occupation, came up from behind the girl as she commuted home by bicycle and allegedly touched her buttocks.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Kogure declined to comment on the allegations, the Mukojima Police Station said.

According to police, Kogure used a bicycle of his own to pursue the girl. When he got close to her, he repeatedly thrust one of his hands between her buttocks and the bicycle seat as she pedaled.

Police are investigating whether Kogure was involved in at least two other cases involving other women in the area in October and November.