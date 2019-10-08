Tokyo: Gang sought after ¥3 million robbery at Ikebukuro bar

TOKYO (TR) – A gang consisting of up to six men robbed a bar in the Ikebukuro area of Toshima Ward of 3 million yen early Monday, police said, reports TBS News (Oct. 7).

At just around 2:15 a.m., the gang of five or six persons entered the bar, located in front of JR Ikebukuro Station, and began assaulting staff members and customers in the face and abdomen. “Hand over your valuables,” one of them demanded.

The perpetrators then fled with 3 million yen in cash from a safe. The staff members and customers suffered minor injuries, police said.

Believed to be aged in their 20s, all of the members of the gang wore black clothing, masks and hoods. They spoke in broken Japanese, police said.

Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.