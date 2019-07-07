 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Father found hanged after daughter’s corpse discovered in refrigerator

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 7, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A man was found to have taken his life on Sunday shortly after the discovery of the body of his 18-year-old daughter inside a refrigerator at a confectionery store he runs in Arakawa Ward, police said, reports TBS News (July 7).

At around 1:00 a.m., officers working off a tip found the body of Ibuki Kizu, a first-year college student, inside the commercial-use refrigerator inside the shop, located in the Higashiogu area.

According to the Ogu Police Station, the neck area of the body showed signs of strangulation.

The shop is managed by her 43-year-old father. The night before, he told his son by telephone, “I slashed your sister at the store. I want to die.”

The son contacted police at around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. “My father sounds suicidal,” he reportedly said, according to the Asahi Shimbun (July 7).

a confectionery shop in Arakawa Ward
The corpse of an 18-year-old girl was found in a refrigerator at a confectionery shop run by her father in Arakawa Ward (Twitter)

Motorcycle parked nearby

At around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, the father was found hanged from a tree along a river Saitama City’s Iwatsuki Ward. Parked nearby was a motorcycle he regularly used, police said.

Ibuki shared a residence near the shop with her father, mother and brother. On Saturday morning, the father left the residence to go to work. Meanwhile, Ibuki also left to go to her part-time job. However, she did not arrive.

Police are now seeking to confirm the cause of death of Ibuki.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Saitama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »