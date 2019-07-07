Tokyo: Father found hanged after daughter’s corpse discovered in refrigerator

TOKYO (TR) – A man was found to have taken his life on Sunday shortly after the discovery of the body of his 18-year-old daughter inside a refrigerator at a confectionery store he runs in Arakawa Ward, police said, reports TBS News (July 7).

At around 1:00 a.m., officers working off a tip found the body of Ibuki Kizu, a first-year college student, inside the commercial-use refrigerator inside the shop, located in the Higashiogu area.

According to the Ogu Police Station, the neck area of the body showed signs of strangulation.

The shop is managed by her 43-year-old father. The night before, he told his son by telephone, “I slashed your sister at the store. I want to die.”

The son contacted police at around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. “My father sounds suicidal,” he reportedly said, according to the Asahi Shimbun (July 7).

Motorcycle parked nearby

At around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, the father was found hanged from a tree along a river Saitama City’s Iwatsuki Ward. Parked nearby was a motorcycle he regularly used, police said.

Ibuki shared a residence near the shop with her father, mother and brother. On Saturday morning, the father left the residence to go to work. Meanwhile, Ibuki also left to go to her part-time job. However, she did not arrive.

Police are now seeking to confirm the cause of death of Ibuki.