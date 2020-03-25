Tokyo: Elderly man ‘dissatisfied with pension’ vandalizes health ministry sign with ink

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested an elderly man for allegedly vandalizing a government building in the Kasumigaseki area of Chiyoda Ward on Tuesday, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 25).

At just past 1:30 p.m., a security guard for the building, which includes offices for the health and environment ministries, alerted police about “red ink splashed on a signboard.”

Officers from the Marunouchi Police Station arriving at the scene apprehended the man, aged in his 70s.

Upon his arrest for violating the Minor Offenses Act, the man admitted to the allegations. “I am dissatisfied with the pension system,” he reportedly told police.

Last week, black ink was splashed on a sign for another building for the internal affairs ministry. Police are now investigating whether the two incidents are connected.