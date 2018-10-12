Tokyo: Doctor used ‘JK’ service for illicit encounter with teen

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male doctor who has been accused of using a so-called “JK business” for an illicit encounter with a teenage girl earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 11).

On June 14, Kenzo Kodaka, a resident of Itabashi Ward, allegedly paid the girl to 20,000 yen to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Kodaka, who has been accused of violating the law against child prostitution, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the girl was provided to Kodaka via a business referred to by the abbreviation JK, or joshi kosei, meaning high school girl. The service, which recruited customers via Twitter, claimed to dispatch girls in uniform to customers.

In June, police arrested the male manager of the service on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act.

On Twitter, the manager billed the operation as offering massages at a rate of 8,000 yen for the first 60 minutes. However, a separate menu featured services allowing customers to take the girls out, which led to the provision of sex for between 30,000 and 40,000 yen, police said upon his arrest.