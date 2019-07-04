 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Corporate executive accused of defrauding Ginza hostess

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 4, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 65-year-old male corporate executive over the alleged swindle of a bar hostess in the Ginza entertainment district, reports TV Asahi (July 4).

Last November, Muneo Ichii allegedly defrauded the woman, then 39, out of 3 million yen after telling her, “It is not good to leave cash in a bank account such that it can be seen [by the authorities].”

Ichii, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations. “I really needed cash,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Muneo Ichii
Muneo Ichii (Twitter)

Ichii got to know the woman through visits to the club. During one such visit, he learned about the balance in her bank account.

Police are now investigating if the funds obtained from the woman were used as working capital at the suspect’s firm.

