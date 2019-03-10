Tokyo cops nab priest, 7 others at Shibuya bar for marijuana possession

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a priest and seven other persons at bar in Shibuya Ward on Saturday for violations of the Cannabis Control Law, reports TBS News (Mar. 9).

At around 2:00 a.m., officers raided Bar Tasogare and arrested Hideaki Inada, the 60-year-old chief priest of a Buddhist temple, Yoshikatsu Negishi, a 36-year-old pharmacist, and six other male and female suspects for allegedly possessing marijuana.

All of the suspects deny the allegations, police said.

According to police, the bar, located inside an apartment building in the Maruyamacho area, was operating without a license.

In December, police received an anonymous tip about “drug use” inside the premises. Upon entry of officers, they found the suspects seated at a round table with marijuana on top.

Based on a web site for Bar Tasogare, Inada was scheduled to be a guest D.J. on March 16.