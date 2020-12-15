 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo cops hunt for man over convenience store robbery in Shibaura

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 15, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who robbed a convenience store in Minato Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (Dec. 14).

At just past 5:30 p.m., the man entered the outlet of Community Store in the Shibaura area.

After wielding a knife in front of two female clerks, he fled the scene with 60,000 yen in cash taken from a register.

A man robbed a convenience store in Shibaura on Monday (Twitter)

The two clerks were not hurt in the incident, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s, the perpetrator stands around 180 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was dressed all in black. He also had a towel covering his face.

