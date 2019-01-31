Tokyo cops bust ‘delivery health’ service in Uguisudani for prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a “delivery health” service operating in Taito Ward for providing illegal sex services, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 31).

On January 17, Yuzo Yamada, the 50-year-old manager of Deri Heru-ya Ken-chan, allegedly dispatched a female employee, aged in her 40s, to provide honban, or full sex, to a male customer at a hotel near JR Uguisudani Station.

Under the Anti-Prostitution Law, such a business is only permitted to provided non-coital sex services.

Yamada denies the allegations. “I do not recall brokering prostitution,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Deri Heru-ya Ken-chan employs 54 women, aged in their 20s to 60s. Over the past six years, the business has accumulated 630 million yen in sales, police said.

During interviews with future employees, Yamada reportedly claimed that providing full sex is “considered normal” for a fuzoku (commercial sex) business in Uguisudani.