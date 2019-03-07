Tokyo: Construction company president accused of tax evasion

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has filed a criminal complaint on suspicion of tax evasion against the 71-year-old president of two construction firms in Tokyo, reports NHK (Mar. 7).

According to the bureau, Kazunori Saito, the president of Kokubunji City-based Saito Construction and KS Design, is alleged to have not disclosed 215 million yen in invome over a three-year period ending in 2018.

In not reporting the amount, Saito evaded 50 million yen in taxes, the bureau said.

The concealed income was received through demolition and reclamation work conducted in and around Tama City, Tokyo. In concealing the funds, fictitious invoices for other companies that were supposed to have done the work were drawn up.

In commenting on the matter, Saito said that a revised tax declaration had been submitted and the owed taxes paid. “I am deeply reflecting [upon the matter],” Saito said.