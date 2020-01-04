Tokyo: Chinese national nabbed for pickpocketing in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national for allegedly stealing a wallet from a railway commuter in the Ueno area of Taito Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 29).

At around 5:00 p.m. on December 27, the suspect, 56, allegedly stole the wallet containing 7,000 yen in cash from the shoulder bag of a 56-year-old man on a platform at JR Okachimachi Station.

“I aim for bags that are open in the back,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

In carrying out the crime, the suspect concealed one of his hands inside a scarf and reached inside the bag.

At the end of the year, the nearby Ameyoko Shotengai shopping area is busy with customers. Two female officers on patrol of the area apprehended the suspect on the spot after seeing him behaving suspiciously.