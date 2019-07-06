Tokyo: Bungled extortion by host ends in pepper spraying

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including a 22-year-old bar host, over the alleged attempted extortion of a man they lured through the prospect of sex, reports TBS News (July 5).

Last September, bar host Shusei Ishii, an 18-year-old girl and one other person worked together to communicate with the victim, a company employee, via a deai-kei matchmaking site.

Under the guise that he would meet the girl, whose photograph was provided, the male victim, was then lured out to a rented space in the Ueno area of Taito Ward. “She is over 18,” the victim was assured.

However, upon the victim’s arrival, one of the suspects said, “Since this is enjo kosai” — or compensated dating — “pay up 30,000 yen.”

When the victim refused to pay and indicated he would go to the police, the suspects sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.

All three suspects, who have been accused of attempted extortion, admit to the allegations. “I wanted money to play around,” Ishii was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating whether the suspects were also behind another pepper spraying incident involving another male victim that took place in the same area that day.