Tokyo: 5 men nabbed for marijuana possession after barricading selves in vehicle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested five men on suspicion of possessing marijuana after they barricaded themselves inside a vehicle in Shibuya Ward on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 8).

At around 4:30 p.m., the five suspects remained inside the vehicle, parked in the Hatsudai area, while police attempted to conduct voluntary questioning.

About six hours later, police forced the suspects out of the vehicle and arrested them for violating the Cannabis Control Law regarding possession.