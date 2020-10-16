To catch 2 thieves: Nagoya shrine posts video of cash theft on YouTube

AICHI (TR) – It might have been the power of prayer.

Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested two men over the alleged theft of cash at a shrine in Nagoya, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 16).

At around 3:30 a.m. on October 10, Yuya Yano, 21, Koshiro Matsuda, 22, allegedly stole around 30,000 yen in cash from the money box at Wakeoe Shrine in Kita Ward.

Police launched an investigation into the matter after the shrine reported the matter to police later that same day.

On October 11, the shrine posted security camera footage showing the perpetrators carrying out the crime on its YouTube channel.

In the footage, two men are shown removing a chain attached to the money box and taking the portion containing the cash.

“We sincerely pray that the police will arrest the criminals soon as possible,” a message accompanying the video reads. “Our worshipers’ money encountered thieves, and for that we are very sorry.”

On October 13, Yano surrendered to police. Two days later, Matsuda appeared at a police station to also confess to the crime.

