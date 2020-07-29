Suspected shoplifter leads police to corpse of mother

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police discovered the corpse of the mother of a suspected shoplifter in their Tama City residence on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 29).

On July 25, police arrested Hiroshi Ono, of no known occupation, for allegedly shoplifting a toy from a shopping center.

The Tama-Chuo Police Station released Ono, 60, from custody two days later so that he could take care of his mother, aged in her 90s, who suffers from dementia.

Ono lives with his mother and aunt. On Tuesday morning, officers entered the residence and found the corpse of his mother packed inside a plastic bag atop a bed in the living room.

Ono told police that his mother died around March 5. Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I didn’t have money for a funeral,” he was quoted.

When officers arrived at the residence, Ono was out. However, police later located him at a game center.