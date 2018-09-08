St. Luke’s doctor accused of possessing ‘dangerous drugs’

TOKYO (TR) – A doctor at St. Luke’s International Hospital in Chuo Ward has been accused of possessing so-called “dangerous drugs,” reports TBS News (Sept. 8).

On September 5, police searched the hospital and the residence of Nariaki Echizen, a 41-year-old ophthalmologist. In the residence, police found a small quantity of what was later confirmed to be dangerous drugs.

Echizen, who has been accused of violating the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act, joined the hospital in April, 2002. “While we are aware of the arrest, the facts of the case are under investigation,” a representative of the hospital is quoted.

Police did not reveal if the suspect admits to the allegations.

The varying chemicals comprising dangerous drugs, which usually provide a hallucinatory effect, are often able to exploit legal loopholes. Since April of 2014, the health ministry has been adding the names of prohibited compounds in order to restrict their use.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect purchased the drugs on the internet.