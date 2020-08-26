Soapland chain busted for prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an outlet of a soapland bathhouse chain in Katsushika Ward on suspicion of prostitution, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 26).

Police have arrested five persons connected to Kameari Kadoebi, including 39-year-old manager Daisuke Sakamoto.

According to police, a female employee in her 30s provided full sex to a male customer on June 20 while knowing the act would be construed as a violation of the anti-prostitution law.

Four of the suspects admit to the allegations. Meanwhile, the fifth denies the charges. “This is how we do business,” Sakamoto was quoted by police.

Though the matter is very complicated, prostitution is illegal at soapland establishments, according to police.

The matter emerged in February when a male customer at Kameari Kadoebi got into a dispute with a female employee. Police later launched an investigation, according to TV Asahi (Feb. 26).

Kadoebi has 31 outlets in the Kanto area. Police are now investigating whether similar violations have taken place at other locations.