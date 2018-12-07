Shots fired at yakuza office in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired at an office of a criminal syndicate in the red-light district of Kabukicho on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 6).

At around 10:00 a.m., police were tipped off about shots fired at an office of the Sumiyoshi-kai, located on the fourth floor of a multi-tenant building.

Officers from the Shinjuku Police Station arriving at the scene found two bullet holes in the front door.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

The office is occupied by a third-tier gang of the Sumiyoshi-kai. The shots are believed to have been fired recently in spite of the fact that nobody heard any gunfire, police said.

The case is being treated as a violation of the Swords and Firearms Control Law, police said.