Shizuoka: Woman found living with corpse of mother ‘did not know what to do’

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old woman after the corpse of her mother was found in their residence in Yaizu City, reports Shizuoka Broadcasting System (April 1).

On the night of March 31, the woman, a part-time employee, visited a koban police box. “After my mother died, I did not know what to do,” she said.

Officers later found the body of her mother, 80, inside the residence, located in the Nakajima area. She is believed to have died in the middle of March.

Police are now seeking the cause of death of the mother.