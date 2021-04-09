Shizuoka: Man found with corpse of girl accused of assisted suicide

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A man in custody for kidnapping a middle school girl whose body was found last month has been further accused of assisting in her suicide, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (April 7).

On Wednesday, police accused Dai Irie, 33, of no known occupation, of aiding and abetting the suicide of the 15-year-old girl, who lived in Hamamatsu City.

At the afternoon of March 15, Irie allegedly abducted the girl, a third-year student, with his car in Hamamatsu.

At around noon the next day, Irie called police. “We tried to kill ourselves, but only I survived,” he reportedly said.

Police arriving at a campground in Tenryu Ward found the body of the girl inside a tent. Burned charcoal briquettes were also inside.

The cause of death of the girl was carbon monoxide poisoning, police said on Wednesday.

Police arrested Irie on suspicion of abducting a minor on March 17. He was sent to prosecutors the next day.

Met the girl through social media

Irie, a resident of Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, met the girl through social media.

Early on March 16, the parents of the girl, who lives in Hamamatsu, reported her missing.

After the discovery of the body of the girl, the suspect was nearby and in poor health. But he later recovered. “We planned a double suicide,” he told police.