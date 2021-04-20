Shizuoka man accused of running over wife with car ‘did not intend to kill’

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly running over his wife with his car in Yaizu City, reports Nippon News Network (April 19).

At around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Fumio Saito, an employee in the construction industry, allegedly struck his wife, 53, with his van at an intersection in the city.

His wife received serious injuries, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Saito denied the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Saito, who lives in Yaizu, and his wife are separated. At the time of the incident, he was looking for her.

After he found her waiting for a light to change at the intersection, she approached his vehicle, which was stopped.

As she got closer, he started the vehicle forward and struck her with a side mirror. She then fell to the ground and was run over by a rear wheel, police said.